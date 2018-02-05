RCMP Major Crimes Unit called in to help investigate Fort McMurray death

An investigation is underway after police discovered a man’s body inside a Fort McMurray home when responding to a report of a disturbance on Sunday night, according to the RCMP.

In a news release issued on Monday, Mounties said officers were called to an address in the area of 104 Loutit Road just after 8:30 p.m. Police did not provide further details about how the man died or if anyone else was at the home at the time. They said Wood Buffalo RCMP are receiving assistance from both the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Section as they investigate what happened.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy in Edmonton later this week. In the meantime, the RCMP are asking anyone who may have been near the home Sunday night, or who may have any additional information on what happened, to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment or to anonymously submit a tip via Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.