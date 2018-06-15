Man found on Fort McMurray road was victim of homicide: RCMP
Two days after a man’s body was found on an access road in Fort McMurray, Alta., the RCMP has identified him and say an autopsy shows he was the victim of a homicide.
On Friday afternoon, police said the manner of death was determined by an autopsy completed in Edmonton earlier in the day. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old John Bradley Healey of Fort McMurray.
At about 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to an access road between Grayling Crescent and Abasand Drive. An investigation into the death led to the road being closed for nearly 12 hours.
Wood Buffalo RCMP are working on the investigation with the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit and say they do not believe this was a random act.
Anyone who may have information about what happened, or who saw anything unusual, is asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment at 780-788-4040. Anyone with surveillance video of any suspicious activity recorded between midnight and 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday is asked to share the footage with police
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477or online.
