Crime
June 15, 2018 6:27 pm

Man found on Fort McMurray road was victim of homicide: RCMP

By Online journalist  Global News

File photo of an RCMP cruiser.

File / Global News
A A

Two days after a man’s body was found on an access road in Fort McMurray, Alta., the RCMP has identified him and say an autopsy shows he was the victim of a homicide.

On Friday afternoon, police said the manner of death was determined by an autopsy completed in Edmonton earlier in the day. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old John Bradley Healey of Fort McMurray.

Story continues below

At about 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to an access road between Grayling Crescent and Abasand Drive. An investigation into the death led to the road being closed for nearly 12 hours.

READ MORE: Man’s body found on road in Fort McMurray, police deem death as suspicious

Wood Buffalo RCMP are working on the investigation with the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit and say they do not believe this was a random act.

Anyone who may have information about what happened, or who saw anything unusual, is asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment at 780-788-4040. Anyone with surveillance video of any suspicious activity recorded between midnight and 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday is asked to share the footage with police

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477or online.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Abasand Drive
Alberta RCMP
Crime
Fort McMurray
Grayling Crescent
Homicide
John Bradley Healey
John Healey
RCMP Major Crimes Unit
Wood Buffalo
Wood Buffalo RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News