Man’s body found on road in Fort McMurray, police deem death as suspicious

The discovery of a man’s body on an access road in Fort McMurray, Alta. has led to an investigation into what the RCMP are calling a suspicious death.

Officers were called to an access road between Grayling Crescent and Abasand Drive at about 5:40 a.m., police said in a news release on Wednesday. The investigation into the death led to the road being closed for nearly 12 hours.

According to the RCMP, the man found dead is believed to be in his thirties, but no other information has been released. An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Edmonton on Friday.

Wood Buffalo RCMP are working on the investigation with the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit and said they do not believe this was a random act.

Anyone who may have information about what happened or who saw “anything unusual” is asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment at 780-788-4040. Anyone with surveillance video of any suspicious activity recorded between midnight and 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday is asked to share the footage with police

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477or online.