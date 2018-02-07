Fort McMurray man’s death deemed homicide; RCMP seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

An autopsy has determined a man whose body was found in a Fort McMurray residence over the weekend was the victim of homicide and now, police are seeking a suspect they consider to be “armed and dangerous.”

The RCMP said officers were called to a disturbance at an address in the area of 104 Loutit Road just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Once they arrived, they found a man’s body inside the residence.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 38-year-old Ashley Chisholm of Fort McMurray. They said a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 30-year-old Jared Lee White, who is wanted for second-degree murder. Police did not say how they believe Chisholm was killed.

White is 5’8″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes as well as two distinguishing tattoos: a tear drop under his left eye and the words “GAME OVER” on his fingers. White was last seen wearling a black winter coat that may have had a fur-lined collar. Photos of White can be seen below.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts or the homicide itself is asked to call the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. However, anyone who sees White is asked not to approach him.