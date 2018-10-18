RCMP Major Crimes unit says northern Alberta woman’s disappearance is ‘suspicious’

The RCMP is asking the public for tips as they continue to probe the “suspicious” disappearance of a northern Alberta woman who vanished nearly six months ago.

The disappearance of Betty Ann Deltess is being investigated by both Wood Buffalo RCMP and the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit.

Police said the 46-year-old woman from Janvier, Alta., was reported missing by her family on April 19.

“Investigators have confirmed that on the afternoon of April 11, 2018, Betty Anne was at the local store in Janvier,” the RCMP said in a news release issued Wednesday. “Later that evening, she went to a friend’s residence in Janvier and stayed there for several hours.

“On April 12, 2018, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Betty Ann left this residence and intended to walk to a nearby friend’s residence. This is the last confirmed time that she had been seen.”

The RCMP said they’ve been able to gather more details about Deltess’ case through community members in Janvier and La Loche, Sask.

Anyone with information on Deltess’ whereabouts or her disappearance is asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment at 780.788.4040 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 or online.

It is unknown what Deltess was wearing when she went missing.

She is five-foot-five and 150 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Janvier is located about 400 kilometres north of Edmonton.