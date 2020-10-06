One in critical condition after collision in Langley, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in hospital after a collision on Highway 1 in Langley, B.C., Monday evening.

BC Emergency Health Services told Global News they received a call about a motor vehicle incident at Highway 1 and 200 Street at approximately 7:17 p.m.

Paramedics cared for and transported one patient to hospital in critical condition.

Traffic on Highway 1 is down to one lane and being diverted off the highway at 216 Street.

Traffic was backed up and down to a single lane on westbound Highway One in Langley following a serious multi-vehicle collision that sent one person to hospital in critical condition Monday night. Ruth Hizon-Kenny

Drivers are advised to watch for emergency crews on the scene, and to expect heavy delays.

More details to come.