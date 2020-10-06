Menu

Traffic

One in critical condition after collision in Langley, B.C.

By John Copsey Global News
One person is in hospital in critical condition after a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway One and 200th Street in Langley Monday night.
One person is in hospital in critical condition after a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway One and 200th Street in Langley Monday night. Global News

One person is in hospital after a collision on Highway 1 in Langley, B.C., Monday evening.

BC Emergency Health Services told Global News they received a call about a motor vehicle incident at Highway 1 and 200 Street at approximately 7:17 p.m.

Read more: One dead after Friday night motorcycle collision on Golden Ears Bridge

Paramedics cared for and transported one patient to hospital in critical condition.

Traffic on Highway 1 is down to one lane and being diverted off the highway at 216 Street.

Traffic was backed up and down to a single lane on westbound Highway One in Langley following a serious multi-vehicle collision that sent one person to hospital in critical condition Monday night.
Traffic was backed up and down to a single lane on westbound Highway One in Langley following a serious multi-vehicle collision that sent one person to hospital in critical condition Monday night. Ruth Hizon-Kenny

Read more: Six people seriously injured in multi-vehicle collision on Hwy 99 south of Whistler

Drivers are advised to watch for emergency crews on the scene, and to expect heavy delays.

More details to come.

