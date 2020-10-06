One in critical condition after collision in Langley, B.C.

One person is in hospital after a collision on Highway 1 in Langley, B.C., Monday evening.
BC Emergency Health Services told Global News they received a call about a motor vehicle incident at Highway 1 and 200 Street at approximately 7:17 p.m.
Paramedics cared for and transported one patient to hospital in critical condition.
Traffic on Highway 1 is down to one lane and being diverted off the highway at 216 Street.
Drivers are advised to watch for emergency crews on the scene, and to expect heavy delays.
More details to come.
