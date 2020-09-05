Menu

Traffic

Six people taken to hospital after collision closes Hwy 99 south of Whislter

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 5, 2020 7:58 pm
DriveBC is warning of "major delays" from a serious collision on Highway 99 south of Whistler.
Six people were taken to hospital, two of them in serious condition, after a collision on the Sea to Sky Highway, Saturday.

The crash prompted the closure of the highway in both directions.

Read more: Several motorcyclists involved in crash on B.C.’s Sea to Sky highway

It happened around noon on a stretch of Highway 99 near Daisy Lake, about seven kilometres south of Whistler.

Sea to Sky highway concerns in heavy rain
BC Emergency Health Services said six ground ambulances and two air ambulances were deployed.

Story continues below advertisement

One patient was airlifted from the scene, the agency said.

Read more: Driver killed near Lillooet when vehicle plunges into Seton Lake BC Hydro Canal

One person who was stuck in traffic from the highway closure required medical attention and was taken to hospital, it added.

DriveBC warned of “major delays,” and said there was no estimated time for the route to reopen.

