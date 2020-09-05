Six people taken to hospital after collision closes Hwy 99 south of Whislter

Send this page to someone via email

Six people were taken to hospital, two of them in serious condition, after a collision on the Sea to Sky Highway, Saturday.

The crash prompted the closure of the highway in both directions.

It happened around noon on a stretch of Highway 99 near Daisy Lake, about seven kilometres south of Whistler.

Sea to Sky highway concerns in heavy rain

BC Emergency Health Services said six ground ambulances and two air ambulances were deployed.

One patient was airlifted from the scene, the agency said.

One person who was stuck in traffic from the highway closure required medical attention and was taken to hospital, it added.

DriveBC warned of “major delays,” and said there was no estimated time for the route to reopen.