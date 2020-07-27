Several people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Sea to Sky on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Several people are in hospital after a serious multi-vehicle crash on the Sea to Sky highway Sunday afternoon.

At about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Pemberton RCMP were called to the scene where several motorcycles and vehicles had collided on the Lillooet Lake Road portion of Highway 99 north of Pemberton.

A section of Highway 99 was closed in both directions, while the Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstructionist Service (ICARS) was called in to investigate.

The Highway as of 10 p.m. Sunday was open to single lane alternating traffic only.

RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks says it’s the third motorcycle and vehicle collision on the Duffy portion of Highway 99 in as many weeks.

Banks is asking the public to please use caution when using Highway 99 and the backroads, as RCMP have seen an increase in traffic above the normal summer volume in all of the Sea to Sky.