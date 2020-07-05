Menu

Serious crash closes Highway near Pemberton, 4 in hospital

By Simon Little Global News
DriveBC said the collision occurred near Joffre Lakes.
DriveBC said the collision occurred near Joffre Lakes. Google Maps

Four people were taken to hospital Sunday, following a serious crash on Highway 99 about 23 kilometres north of Pemberton.

Whistler RCMP described the crash as “major,” and said the Integrated Collision Reconstruction Team was deployed to the scene.

BC Emergency Health Services said three people were transported in serious condition and one person in critical condition. One vehicle involved in the crash was a motorcycle, it said.

Trending Stories

DriveBC said the closure affected the highway from Lil’wat Place to Seton Lake Road.

Transportation officials reported the closure just before 1 p.m.

No detour was available, and DriveBC said the estimated time of reopening was 11:30 p.m.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

