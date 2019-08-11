Driver killed in Lillooet when car veers into Seaton Lake BC Hydro Canal

RCMP are seeking witnesses to a fatal traffic incident near Lillooet on Friday night.

Shortly before midnight, a single vehicle left the road on Highway 99 south about 2 kms south of Lillooet before ending up in the Seaton Lake BC Hydro Canal.

Witnesses say the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, lost control and veered off the road into the canal.

The driver was killed.

The vehicle’s other three occupants survived. It’s not known if they suffered any injuries.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to call Ashcroft Central Interior Traffic Services.