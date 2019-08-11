Canada
August 11, 2019 3:57 am

Driver killed in Lillooet when car veers into Seaton Lake BC Hydro Canal

By Network news anchor  Global News
Global News
A A

RCMP are seeking witnesses to a fatal traffic incident near Lillooet on Friday night.

Shortly before midnight, a single vehicle left the road on Highway 99 south about 2 kms south of Lillooet before ending up in the Seaton Lake BC Hydro Canal.

Witnesses say the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, lost control and veered off the road into the canal.

The driver was killed.

The vehicle’s other three occupants survived. It’s not known if they suffered any injuries.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to call Ashcroft Central Interior Traffic Services.
Report an error
Ashcroft Central Interior Traffic Services
BC Hydro Canal
driver killed
Highway 99
Lillooet
RCMP
Seaton Lake BC Hydro Canal
Traffic

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.