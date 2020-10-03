One dead after Friday night motorcycle collision on Golden Ears Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist is dead after a serious single-vehicle collision in Metro Vancouver that shut down northbound lanes on the Golden Ears Bridge for hours Friday night.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m.

Langley RCMP said in a release they were called to Golden Ears Way for reports of a motorcycle northbound on the onramp to the bridge having collided with the railing.

When police arrived, the person riding the motorcycle had been thrown from the bike, over the railing.

“The operator was found on the ground level of the 201 Street extension below the ramp and has been pronounced deceased at the scene,” Cpl. Holly Largy said in a release.

Police believe that speed was a contributing factor to the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage of the collision or the driving pattern of the motorcyle beforehand.

If you have information, you can reach Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.