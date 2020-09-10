Vehicle occupants walk away from fiery head-on crash in Langley

The occupants of two vehicles in a fiery head-on crash in Langley Thursday night amazingly walked away from the collision relatively unscathed.
The crash, which happened in the 19900-block of 80th Ave. just after 8:30 p.m., seriously damaged the front end of both vehicles, and one of them, a Mini Cooper, caught fire.
It appears there were no serious injuries.
It’s not known what caused the collision, but the road just west of the crash site was closed for construction.
