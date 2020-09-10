Menu

Canada

Vehicle occupants walk away from fiery head-on crash in Langley

By John Copsey Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 10:24 am
The occupants of these two vehicles involved in a fiery head-on collision Wednesday night walked away from the collision without serious injuries.
The occupants of these two vehicles involved in a fiery head-on collision Wednesday night walked away from the collision without serious injuries. Curtis Kreklau

The occupants of two vehicles in a fiery head-on crash in Langley Thursday night amazingly walked away from the collision relatively unscathed.

The crash, which happened in the 19900-block of 80th Ave. just after 8:30 p.m., seriously damaged the front end of both vehicles, and one of them, a Mini Cooper, caught fire.

It appears there were no serious injuries.

It’s not known what caused the collision, but the road just west of the crash site was closed for construction.

