RCMP say hit-and-run driver stole vehicle to flee fatal Vancouver Island crash

RCMP on Vancouver Island are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that killed one person.

Police believe the driver stole another vehicle to flee the scene.

The collision happened on the Trans-Canada Highway near Oyster Stolo around 8:30 a.m., according to Ladysmith RCMP.

Officers arrived to find that a southbound Ford F150 pickup truck had climbed over a centre median and crashed head-on with a northbound SUV, according to an RCMP media release.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene, said police.

“Investigators are extremely concerned about the F150 driver’s well-being, as he was involved in a high speed collision, and evidence at the scene suggests he is injured,” said S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a media release.

Traffic was reduced to a single lane in each direction as police collision analysts worked to determine the cause of the crash.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation.

Anyone who witness the crash is asked to contact RCMP.