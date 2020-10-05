Calgary French school moves all students to online learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

All students of a Calgary French school will be taking their classes online for the next two weeks after an outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at the school.

In a letter to parents on Monday, the school board said Alberta Health Services advised it Sunday night that two cases were confirmed within the École de la Rose Sauvage community.

School officials said they learned of two more cases Monday morning, for a total of four.

“In an effort to protect students, their families and staff, we have made the decision to go online learning effective tomorrow, Oct. 6,” Conseil Scolaire FrancoSud Supt. Daniel Therrien said. Tweet This

“Classroom learning will resume on Oct. 13 for some students and on Oct. 15 for others, depending on their potential date of exposure to the virus.”

The school board said anyone considered close contacts of those with the virus is being contacted by AHS. Children who haven’t received either a letter or phone call aren’t considered to be a close contact and aren’t considered to be at an increased risk.

“We remind families to carefully monitor their condition for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 using the daily assessment questionnaire,” the school board said.

Anyone with symptoms is encouraged to contact 811 or complete the online self-assessment tool to determine whether they need to be tested.

“The health and safety of our staff, our students and our community are our top priorities,” Therrien said.