Health

B.C. reports 358 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths over three days

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 6:01 pm
WATCH: B.C. health officials provide Oct. 5 update on COVID-19 response in the province.

B.C.’s provincial health officer on Monday reported 358 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period and four new deaths.

Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 130 cases from Friday to Saturday, 108 cases from Saturday to Sunday, and 120 cases from Sunday to Monday.

Click to play video 'B.C. family doctors calling for more support during COVID-19' B.C. family doctors calling for more support during COVID-19
B.C. family doctors calling for more support during COVID-19

The four deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 242.

There are 1,353 active cases in the province, an increase of 51 since Friday.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

Sixty-six COVID-19 patients are in hospital, an increase of three.

Read more: Delta Hospital closed to admissions due to COVID-19 outbreak, emergency to stay open

In total, B.C. has confirmed 9,739 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 8,115 cases have recovered, or about 83 per cent.

Just over 3,000 people are in self-isolation due to potential exposure, the province reported.

The numbers come as Henry released modelling data related to the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C.

On Monday, Fraser Health announced that Delta Hospital is closed to new admissions following an outbreak linked to 35 cases of COVID-19.

— With files from Amy Judd

