B.C. reports 358 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths over three days

B.C.’s provincial health officer on Monday reported 358 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period and four new deaths.

Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 130 cases from Friday to Saturday, 108 cases from Saturday to Sunday, and 120 cases from Sunday to Monday.

1:54 B.C. family doctors calling for more support during COVID-19 B.C. family doctors calling for more support during COVID-19

The four deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 242.

There are 1,353 active cases in the province, an increase of 51 since Friday.

Sixty-six COVID-19 patients are in hospital, an increase of three.

In total, B.C. has confirmed 9,739 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 8,115 cases have recovered, or about 83 per cent.

Just over 3,000 people are in self-isolation due to potential exposure, the province reported.

The numbers come as Henry released modelling data related to the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C.

On Monday, Fraser Health announced that Delta Hospital is closed to new admissions following an outbreak linked to 35 cases of COVID-19.

— With files from Amy Judd