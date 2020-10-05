Menu

Health

B.C. provincial health officer to present latest COVID-19 modelling data on Monday

By Richard Zussman Global News

B.C.’s provincial health officer is set to present the latest data connected to COVID-19 in the province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to focus part of the presentation on the impacts the return to school has had on the spread of the novel coronavirus and cases among school-aged children.

Numbers show COVID-19 cases in kids under the age of 10 increased 67 per cent from Sept. 10 to Sept. 30.

For youth between the ages of 10 and 19, cases increased 47 per cent, from 354 to 522.

Read more: B.C. parents watching closely as number of COVID-19-positive kids climbs

Henry has said the increase in cases should be viewed in the context of a large increase in testing among children.

The number of kids with COVID-19 remains far lower than other age groups, she added.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from Simon Little

