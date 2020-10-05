Delta Hospital closed to admissions due to COVID-19 outbreak, emergency to stay open

Send this page to someone via email

Delta Hospital is closed to new admissions due to a COVID-19 outbreak, health officials said Monday.

Fraser Health said in a statement that patients will not be admitted to the hospital for the time being to protect them from COVID-19. Patients who need to be admitted will be transported to another hospital in the Fraser Health region.

Delta Hospital’s emergency department remains open for urgent and emergent care and scheduled surgeries will continue.

Eighteen patients have been linked to the outbreak, Fraser Health said Monday, and 17 staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Some of these staff cases were community-acquired and we are doing the task of going through each of those cases individually to determine where that acquisition took place,” Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin, Fraser Health’s interim chief medical health officer and vice-president. said.

An outbreak was declared at the hospital on Sept. 16.

Fraser Health said additional safety measures were put at the start of the outbreak. All appropriate staff and patients are being tested and contact tracing is taking place.

The hospital’s essential visitors policy is being strictly enforced, the health authority said.