Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Delta Hospital, 2 patients affected

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 7:30 pm
COVID-19 memorial unveiled in Vancouver's West End
WATCH: COVID-19 memorial unveiled in Vancouver's West End

B.C. health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Delta Hospital.

The outbreak is contained to a single medical unit, and involves two patients, according to Fraser Health.

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, as active cases top 1,600

The unit has been closed to admissions, and staff have implemented enhanced cleaning and contact tracing protocols, the health authority said.

Trending Stories

It was not immediately clear which unit was affected.

The hospital’s emergency room remained open, and Fraser Health said there was no impact on any other areas of the facility.

Coronavirus: WHO warns of COVID-19 momentum as winter, influenza season looms in north
Coronavirus: WHO warns of COVID-19 momentum as winter, influenza season looms in north
