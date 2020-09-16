COVID-19 outbreak declared at Delta Hospital, 2 patients affected

B.C. health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Delta Hospital.
The outbreak is contained to a single medical unit, and involves two patients, according to Fraser Health.
The unit has been closed to admissions, and staff have implemented enhanced cleaning and contact tracing protocols, the health authority said.
It was not immediately clear which unit was affected.
The hospital’s emergency room remained open, and Fraser Health said there was no impact on any other areas of the facility.
