B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, as active cases top 1,600

British Columbia reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, sending the number of active cases in the province to another new record.
Officials reported 1,614 active cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus — double the amount just one month ago.
In a written statement, health officials said the province’s death toll remained unchanged at 219.
Trending Stories
Another 2,966 people were in isolation because of possible exposure.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at the Delta Hospital on Wednesday.
Sixty people with COVID-19 were in hospital — 23 of whom were in intensive or critical care.
About 76 per cent of B.C.’s 7,438 cases have recovered so far.View link »
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments