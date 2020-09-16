B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, as active cases top 1,600

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, sending the number of active cases in the province to another new record.

Officials reported 1,614 active cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus — double the amount just one month ago.

In a written statement, health officials said the province’s death toll remained unchanged at 219.

Another 2,966 people were in isolation because of possible exposure.

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at the Delta Hospital on Wednesday.

Sixty people with COVID-19 were in hospital — 23 of whom were in intensive or critical care.

About 76 per cent of B.C.’s 7,438 cases have recovered so far.