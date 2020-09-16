Menu

Health

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, as active cases top 1,600

By Simon Little Global News
B.C. health officials report 122 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 16. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the details.

British Columbia reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, sending the number of active cases in the province to another new record.

Officials reported 1,614 active cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus — double the amount just one month ago.

In a written statement, health officials said the province’s death toll remained unchanged at 219.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 2,966 people were in isolation because of possible exposure.

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at the Delta Hospital on Wednesday.

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at the Delta Hospital on Wednesday.

Sixty people with COVID-19 were in hospital — 23 of whom were in intensive or critical care.

About 76 per cent of B.C.’s 7,438 cases have recovered so far.

