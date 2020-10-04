Police watchdog investigating Shuswap incident

Send this page to someone via email

The police watchdog is investigating after a woman jumped from a bridge in Chase, B.C., shortly after speaking to an RCMP officer.

According to police, just after noon on Friday, a young woman wearing a black sweater and dark stretchy jeans jumped in front of a vehicle on Pine Street before walking away.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said an officer attended the scene and spoke to a young woman matching the description provided.

A few minutes later, RCMP received a call reporting that a young woman had jumped from the Pine Street bridge.

The woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, according to the IIO.

The police watchdog said that it was quickly determined that this was the same young woman the officer had recently spoken to.

The IIO is investigating to determine what role, if any, the officer’s actions or inaction may have played in the serious harm of the woman.

Anyone who saw or recorded the incident is asked to call 1-855-446-8477.

