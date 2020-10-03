Vehicles towed from Coldstream home at the center of police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains images which some viewers may find disturbing.

Days after police closed some Coldstream roads as part of an investigation, a large police presence remained in the area.

Saturday evening officers were coming and going from a home on Kalamalka Rd. that had police tape strung across the driveway.

Several vehicles were towed from the property Saturday.

All police have said about the incident that originally drew RCMP to the area is that “frontline officers responded to a male reported to be in medical distress” early Thursday morning.

The occupants of one home, down the street from where police were stationed Saturday, told Global News someone came to the house seeking medical attention, but that police had told the occupants not to divulge anything further as the case remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

At another house on Kalamalka Rd., a neighbor told Global News someone pounded on her door early in the morning. The door is now splattered with red stains.

One neighbour said someone pounded on her door early in the morning. Her door is now splattered with red stains. Global News

Along Kalamalka Rd. there are also a series of red stains, some circled in spray paint.

Along Kalamalka Rd. a series of red stains were visible Saturday. Some circled in spray-paint. Global News

The ongoing investigation has raised a lot of questions for people who live in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t really know what to make of it to be honest. Nothing really happens in my neighbourhood,” neighbor Kyle Hesketh said.

“[It’s] a little concerning. I hope everyone that is involved is okay.”

On Thursday, as officer investigated the medical distress incident, police said there was no risk to the public.

“I do feel secure. I do think we have excellent police in our area. I would like to know more what’s happening,” neighbor Angela Thiessen said.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for an update on the situation.

1:29 Boat, bikes stolen in Coldstream theft captured on video Boat, bikes stolen in Coldstream theft captured on video