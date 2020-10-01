RCMP block highway in North Okanagan due to man in ‘medical distress’

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP closed a section of Highway 6 between Aberdeen and Kalamalka roads near Vernon, B.C., on Thursday morning due to an ongoing police investigation.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say officers responded to a man reported to be in medical distress along the 9000 block of Kalamalka Lake Rd. in Coldstream early Thursday morning.

“Kalamalka Lake Rd., in the area of Howe Drive, is closed to all members of the public, and commuters will need to use an alternate route,” said Cst. Chris Terleski.

“This closure is expected to last several hours while police conduct their investigation.”

RCMP say there is no risk to the public and no further details are available.

Follow DriveBC for updates.