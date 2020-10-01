Menu

Traffic

RCMP block highway in North Okanagan due to man in ‘medical distress’

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 12:28 pm
A travel advisory is in effect between Aberdeen Rd. and Kalamalka Rd. for 3 kilometres due to a police incident.
DriveBC

RCMP closed a section of Highway 6 between Aberdeen and Kalamalka roads near Vernon, B.C., on Thursday morning due to an ongoing police investigation.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say officers responded to a man reported to be in medical distress along the 9000 block of Kalamalka Lake Rd. in Coldstream early Thursday morning.

Read more: Third fugitive in vicious Shuswap stabbing turns self in, police say

“Kalamalka Lake Rd., in the area of Howe Drive, is closed to all members of the public, and commuters will need to use an alternate route,” said Cst. Chris Terleski.

“This closure is expected to last several hours while police conduct their investigation.”

Read more: Suspect hit with police Taser after allegedly attacking people on Okanagan beach

RCMP say there is no risk to the public and no further details are available.

Follow DriveBC for updates.

