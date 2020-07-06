Suspect hit with police Taser after allegedly attacking people on Okanagan beach

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon, B.C, man could face several charges after allegedly attacking multiple strangers on a popular Okanagan beach on Sunday night.

Cpl. Tania Finn said RCMP received multiple reports of a man assaulting people at Kal Beach in the 13000 block of Kalamalka Road in Coldstream around 8 p.m.

The first altercation between two men occurred on Kal Pier, police said. One man was punched unconscious and fell off the pier into the water.

Witnesses rushed to help while the suspect continued to attack people on the pier and beach, according to RCMP.

Finn said police arrived and found the 27-year-old man in the parking lot, but he refused to comply and fled on foot toward the train trestle over Kalamalka Road.

“The suspect was in a highly agitated state, standing at the top of the trestle and was screaming at police that he would kill them,” Finn said.

The officers on scene attempted to de-escalate the situation verbally and encouraged the man to give himself up peacefully.

Police said given the dangerous location and the suspect’s “level of aggression,” officers deployed a Taser, which “successfully caused a neural muscular incapacitation” of the suspect.

The man was taken into custody without further incident and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

He’s been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault of a peace officer, uttering threats and failing to comply with an order. His name has not been released.

Finn said one of the victims was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses are asked to contact Const. Stephanie Buchanan at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line at 250-545-7171.