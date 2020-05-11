RCMP investigate suspicious incident at Vernon’s public works yard

Send this page to someone via email

There was a heavy police presence at Vernon’s public works yard on Monday afternoon.

RCMP officers were advised of a possible incident at the property on the 1900-block of 48th Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

Police said they established a perimeter around the site while they conducted an investigation.

“Given it was midday and that 48th Avenue is well-travelled, the police on scene drew the attention of many people passing by,” Cpl. Tania Finn said.

“Police cleared the building and determined there was no threat on site.”

RCMP said the incident did not result in the arrest of any individual.

Neighbours said police had also been investigating a property on the 9700-block of Park Lane in Lavington over the weekend.

RCMP did not respond to inquiries about whether the two incidents were connected.

The BC Coroners Service said it was notified on Friday of the death of a man in his 40s near Park Lane, but not at the exact location.

