Overdose prevention site coming to downtown Vernon, B.C.

A long-awaited proposed overdose prevention site in Vernon finally has a home downtown.

Interior Health announced on Monday that the Downtown Primary Care Centre will operate at 3306A 32nd Ave. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

“Over the past year, IH has worked with community members in Vernon to understand perspectives and questions about mental health and substance use services, with a specific focus on overdose prevention,” the health authority said in a media release.

Health officials say broad consultations led to the conclusion that there is a “strong need” in the community for an OD prevention site due to the ongoing overdose crisis.

In 2019, 15 people died in Vernon due to a drug overdose. There have been four overdose deaths in the first three months of this year, IH said.

Some critics expressed concern about the site being located downtown and questioned if it would lead to an increase in loitering and public drug use in the area.

The health authority says the OD prevention site will ultimately save lives, while balancing the needs of clients and others in the community.

IH plans to hold an open house to answers questions from the public, pending COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

Overdose prevention sites provide on-site monitoring for people at risk of overdose and allow for rapid response when an overdose occurs.

While supervised consumption services require municipalities to seek an exemption from federal drug laws, the same process is not required to establish an overdose prevention site.

Some sites distribute harm reduction supplies such as sterile needles, filters and cookers, as well as safe disposal options, and facilitate referrals to mental health and substance use services.

Currently, each British Columbia overdose prevention site offers drug-checking services, the province says.