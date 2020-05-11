Menu

Canada

Two men charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking homeless man in Kelowna

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 10:34 pm
Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a homeless man in Kelowna was attacked in early March.
Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a homeless man in Kelowna was attacked in early March. Global News

More than two months after a homeless man was attacked and left severely injured in a Kelowna downtown alleyway, two men have now been charged with attempted murder.

Police said they were called to the 200-block of Lawrence Avenue just after 2:45 a.m. on March 2.

“When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from serious injuries sustained during the alleged attack,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a news release.

“He was transported to hospital where he received medical treatment.”

Nineteen-year-old Devin Comerford and 21-year-old Zackary Gaubert were taken into police custody on Friday and charged with attempted murder, according to police.

RCMP said both men have been released by the courts on significant conditions for future court dates.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation is still active.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

