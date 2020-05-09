Coronavirus: Flight into Kelowna this week carried possibly exposed passenger, says B.C. CDC

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in less than a week, a flight into the Okanagan had a passenger who may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre of Disease Control.

The affected domestic flight from Calgary to Kelowna was WestJet 3387 on May 5.

The B.C. CDC said the passenger sat in seat 5A.

One week earlier, the B.C. CDC said WestJet flight 3343, from Calgary to Kelowna, also had a passenger who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The person on that flight sat in seat 6C.

On its website, the B.C. CDC says passengers who may have been exposed to COVID-19 should self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the flight.

It added that other passengers are not required to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for onset of symptoms for 14 days after the flight.

To view the list of domestic and international flights into B.C., click here.

