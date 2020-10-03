Menu

Canada

Blaine Lake RCMP warn thieves that eating stolen steaks could prove deadly

By Connor O’Donovan Global News
Posted October 3, 2020 7:20 pm
This Nov. 27, 2018, file photo shows steaks on a grill at a restaurant in New York.
This Nov. 27, 2018, file photo shows steaks on a grill at a restaurant in New York. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Blaine Lake RCMP are warning that theft could have deadly consequences after poisoned steaks were nicked from a freezer during an alleged break and enter.

“If consumed, these steaks could seriously harm or kill someone,” a press release reads.

The release says that on Saturday morning RCMP heard a report of a break-in at a rural home near the Wingard Ferry Road.

Read more: From hot tubs to beef — cargo theft on the rise in Canada

They say a large number of items was stolen, including six steaks that had been poisoned for use in wild animal control.

They believe the incident occurred at some point between Tuesday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Oct. 2.

RCMP say they have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blaine Lake RCMP at 306-497-3600 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1–800-222-TIPS (8477).

