Police identify human remains found in burned-out vehicle in North Okanagan

Human remains found inside a burned-out vehicle in the North Okanagan last month were identified by police this week.

Following an autopsy, B.C. RCMP said on Friday the remains were that of Erin Chelsea Borgford, 27.

Erin Chelsea Borgford. B.C. RCMP

The four-door SUV was found burning during the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 20, along Louis Estates Road, just off Westside Road.

Firefighters doused the 2014 Nissan Rogue, which is when the human remains were found.

A generic, stock photo of a grey 2014 Nissan Rogue. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Police say next of kin have been notified, adding Borgford had been residing in Whitehorse at the time of her death.

“The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has maintained conduct of this investigation, as it is being treated as a homicide,” police said in a press release.

RCMP added that while no further details about Borgford’s death are being released at this time, they are seeking public assistance if anyone:

Saw her or her grey SUV on Saturday, Sept. 19

Or has dashcam footage of the Westside Road area on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 19, or early Sunday, Sept. 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the B.C. RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.