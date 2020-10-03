West Kelowna firefighters douse evening brush blaze, issue reminder of dry conditions

Send this page to someone via email

Fire season may be winding down, but West Kelowna firefighters were pressed into action Friday night, extinguishing a small brush blaze that was sparked by a campfire.

According to West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR), the fire happened around 10 p.m., one-third of the way up Mount Boucherie.

WKFR estimated the size of the rank-2 incident at 30 metres by 30 metres, noting that it was located in steep terrain and was starting to move uphill.

Crews were able to hook water hoses to a hydrant at the bottom of the hill and fully extinguish the blaze within 30 minutes. A handguard was also dug around the fire’s perimeter.

WKFR said the incident was caused by a campfire that escaped its protective ring and got into the surrounding grass and brush prompting officials to warn residents that conditions remain dry and potentially hazardous.

Fourteen firefighters were on scene, along with four fire trucks.

