Health

No new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick on Sunday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 4, 2020 11:06 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick officials say to ‘remain vigilant’ as COVID-19 cases rise in other provinces' Coronavirus: New Brunswick officials say to ‘remain vigilant’ as COVID-19 cases rise in other provinces
New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell told the province on Friday to “remain vigilant” and “continue to adjust to the new risks” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as the sudden rise in cases in provinces including Ontario and Quebec, as well as bordering state Maine “shows how quickly the virus can spread.”

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There remain three active cases of the virus in the province. No one is in hospital at this time, according to the province’s coronavirus dashboard.

Click to play video 'N.B. premier says he’s considering imposing a mask-wearing order for public places' N.B. premier says he’s considering imposing a mask-wearing order for public places
N.B. premier says he’s considering imposing a mask-wearing order for public places

The province has completed 79,971 tests since the pandemic began.

There have been 201 cases in the province with 196 of those having recovered.

Two people, both in the Campbellton area, have died from the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Atlantic bubble limits coronavirus despite local concerns

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

