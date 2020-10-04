No new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There remain three active cases of the virus in the province. No one is in hospital at this time, according to the province’s coronavirus dashboard.

1:57 N.B. premier says he’s considering imposing a mask-wearing order for public places N.B. premier says he’s considering imposing a mask-wearing order for public places

The province has completed 79,971 tests since the pandemic began.

There have been 201 cases in the province with 196 of those having recovered.

Two people, both in the Campbellton area, have died from the novel coronavirus.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.