York Regional Police say a man has serious injuries after a shooting in Richmond Hill.

Police said officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie Drive around midnight.

Officers said the victim was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect description hasn’t been released.

Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened.

YRP currently on scene of a shooting in the area of Church Street/ Major Mackenzie Drive and Roseview Avenue, Richmond Hill. The roads are closed down . Limited information and avoid the area and please find an alternate route. JMS #5154 — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 4, 2020

Roads are reopened in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive/Church Street. — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 4, 2020