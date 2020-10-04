Pedestrian dead after being struck, dragged by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian is dead after they were struck and dragged by a vehicle in Brampton Saturday night.
Police said they received a call at 10:34 p.m. for reports of a collision in the area of Tomken Road and Highway 407.
Officers initially said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and later confirmed they died.
Peel police’s major collision bureau is investigating.
There is no word on the victim’s identity.
