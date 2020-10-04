Menu

Canada

Pedestrian dead after being struck, dragged by vehicle in Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
The scene of the collision in Brampton near Highway 407 and Tomken Road.
The scene of the collision in Brampton near Highway 407 and Tomken Road. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian is dead after they were struck and dragged by a vehicle in Brampton Saturday night.

Police said they received a call at 10:34 p.m. for reports of a collision in the area of Tomken Road and Highway 407.

Officers initially said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and later confirmed they died.

Peel police’s major collision bureau is investigating.

There is no word on the victim’s identity.

