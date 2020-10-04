Pedestrian dead after being struck, dragged by vehicle in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian is dead after they were struck and dragged by a vehicle in Brampton Saturday night.

Police said they received a call at 10:34 p.m. for reports of a collision in the area of Tomken Road and Highway 407.

Officers initially said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and later confirmed they died.

Peel police’s major collision bureau is investigating.

There is no word on the victim’s identity.

UPDATE:

– Pedestrian has died as a result of their injuries

– Major Collision Bureau will be attending to investigate

– Tomken Rd closed between Farmhouse Ct and Wilkinson Rd

– Use alternate routes — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 4, 2020

