Peel Regional Police say two people have died after a crash in central Mississauga Thursday evening.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Segriff Drive and Bristol Road West, north of Creditview Road and Eglinton Avenue West, just after 7:45 p.m.

Officers closed part of Bristol Road West for the investigation.

More to come.

