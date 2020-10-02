Menu

Lifestyle

Barrie Santa Claus Parade cancelled due to COVID-19

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 4:46 pm
People encouraged to make their way downtown early to pick a good spot for the Santa Clause parade in downtown Saskatoon Sunday afternoon.
The events were originally scheduled to take place on Nov. 21 but were cancelled due to the public health risks associated with mass gatherings. File / Global News

Barrie, Ont.’s annual Santa Claus parade and Christmas tree lighting have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a move that likely hasn’t happened since World War II.

The events were originally scheduled to take place on Nov. 21 but were cancelled due to the public health risks associated with mass gatherings.

Read more: Coronavirus: Toronto cancels major events through Dec. 31, Santa Claus parade to go virtual

“Our team has been working on an online format that will keep Santa in your hearts and minds this Christmas season, while shopping local and supporting our regional economy,” reads a statement released by the Downtown Barrie Business Association and the Barrie Chamber of Commerce.

“Watch for the chamber’s official Santa Tour launch details in the coming weeks.”

As of now, the local organizations say they “eagerly look forward” to a 2021 event season.

