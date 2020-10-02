Barrie Santa Claus Parade cancelled due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie, Ont.’s annual Santa Claus parade and Christmas tree lighting have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a move that likely hasn’t happened since World War II.

The events were originally scheduled to take place on Nov. 21 but were cancelled due to the public health risks associated with mass gatherings.

“Our team has been working on an online format that will keep Santa in your hearts and minds this Christmas season, while shopping local and supporting our regional economy,” reads a statement released by the Downtown Barrie Business Association and the Barrie Chamber of Commerce.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Watch for the chamber’s official Santa Tour launch details in the coming weeks.”

Story continues below advertisement

As of now, the local organizations say they “eagerly look forward” to a 2021 event season.

2:01 How Santa Claus is adapting to COVID-19 pandemic How Santa Claus is adapting to COVID-19 pandemic