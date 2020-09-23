Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Toronto cancels major events through Dec. 31, Santa Claus parade to go virtual

By Staff The Canadian Press
A file photo of Toronto city hall.
A file photo of Toronto city hall. Nick Westoll / Global News

TORONTO – Santa Claus will be doing things a little differently in Toronto this year.

The City of Toronto says the 115th Santa Claus Parade is among the events that will be cancelled or altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says the parade will be holding an online event in place of the traditional in-person fanfare.

Read more: City of Toronto allowing portable heaters to extend patio season

Parade organizers say they’ll announce the alternate plans soon.

The announcement comes just days after Toronto Mayor John Tory announced the cancellation of the city’s popular Christmas market, which in recent years started charging a cover fee to reduce overcrowding.

The city says its annual New Year’s Eve bash in Nathan Phillips Square is also cancelled.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
