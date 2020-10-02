Waterloo, Guelph dining establishments asked to quiet down by top docs

Send this page to someone via email

The top doctors in Waterloo Region and Guelph have issued a plea to restaurants and bars to keep the noise down.

Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health and Waterloo Public Health Commissioner Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang issued a joint statement on Friday making the request.

They say that when the ambient noise gets louder, staff members and customers need to raise their voices while also needing to lean closer to hear as well.

The doctors warn that when people raise their voices, those infected with COVID-19 will send more of the virus into the air.

“With cases rising in our region and across the province, we need to pull out all the stops to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Mercer said.

“The priority is to keep our region as safe as possible during this pandemic. That includes maintaining our economic wellbeing — a determinant of good health.”

Wang pointed out the importance of keep case numbers down to keep local businesses open.

“Local businesses continue to work hard to put in the required precautions for COVID-19 in their establishments,” she explained.

“We are asking for everyone’s awareness and understanding that the volume of music or sound in the establishments they frequent needs to be low, to help protect us all.”