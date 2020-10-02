Waterloo’s active COVID-19 case count falls to 144

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health is reporting seven new positive tests for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,744.

Another 18 people have been cleared of the virus in Waterloo Region, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,744.

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area since mid-August, leaving the death toll at 120.

The area is now down to 144 active COVID-19 cases, 11 fewer than what was reported on Thursday.

There have been new cases at a high school in Kitchener and a daycare in St. Jacobs, as reported by the province.

A case has been confirmed in a child at St. Jacobs Day Care Inc. The child becomes the fourth at a daycare in the area to test positive for the virus.

A student has also tested positive at Huron Heights Secondary School, becoming the second at the school to do so.

There have now been 15 positive tests for the coronavirus among students in the area, while staff members at three schools have also tested positive.

Waterloo Public Health says there have now been 135,210 tests conducted in the region, 3,677 more than the last time it updated the numbers on Tuesday.

Ontario is reporting 732 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, a new record for the province, bringing the provincial total to 52,980.

The province is reporting its highest case count ever recorded (the previous was Monday’s at 700 new infections). However, Ontario Health Minister Christine said that “due to a data review at Toronto Public Health, a number of cases and deaths that occurred in the spring or summer are being reported today.”

Ontario is also reporting two new recent deaths, however, due to “data remediation,” 74 more deaths are also being added.

The death toll in the province now stands at 2,927.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues