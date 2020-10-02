5 Guelph schools report a coronavirus case, 25 active cases in the city

Send this page to someone via email

Five schools in Guelph are reporting a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

The latest cases were confirmed on Friday at École Arbour Vista Public School on McCann Street and at St. Peter Catholic Elementary School on Westwood Drive.

A student has tested positive for the virus at St. Peter, while it’s unknown if a student or a staff member tested positive at Arbour Vista.

The latest cases come after three other schools confirmed cases this week — a staff member at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic High School and a student each at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School and June Avenue Public School.

All of the schools remain open.

There are also two child-care facilities under a COVID-19 outbreak.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health confirmed one case at Kids Come First Daycare near Gordon Street and Arkell Road, and another case at the YMCA-YWCA of Guelph off the Hanlon Expressway.

Both cases were reported in students, public health said. An outbreak in a daycare can be declared if there is a single case of the coronavirus confirmed.

On Friday, Guelph reported seven new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the city’s total to 319.

There are now 25 active cases, including one person being treated in hospital. During the pandemic, 283 people have recovered and 11 have died.

Wellington County reported one new case on Friday and eight active cases.