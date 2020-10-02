Menu

Health

5 Guelph schools report a coronavirus case, 25 active cases in the city

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 11:57 am
Click to play video 'Why are so few Canadians using the COVID-19 alert app properly?' Why are so few Canadians using the COVID-19 alert app properly?
It has been more than two months since the Canadian government launched COVID Alert, Canada’s novel coronavirus-exposure app, but federal data obtained by Global News shows very few Canadians are using the voluntary COVID-19 app.

Five schools in Guelph are reporting a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

The latest cases were confirmed on Friday at École Arbour Vista Public School on McCann Street and at St. Peter Catholic Elementary School on Westwood Drive.

Read more: COVID-19 case reported at Guelph elementary school

A student has tested positive for the virus at St. Peter, while it’s unknown if a student or a staff member tested positive at Arbour Vista.

The latest cases come after three other schools confirmed cases this week — a staff member at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic High School and a student each at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School and June Avenue Public School.

All of the schools remain open.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Expert advice for families on saving Thanksgiving, Halloween 2020' Coronavirus: Expert advice for families on saving Thanksgiving, Halloween 2020
Coronavirus: Expert advice for families on saving Thanksgiving, Halloween 2020

There are also two child-care facilities under a COVID-19 outbreak.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health confirmed one case at Kids Come First Daycare near Gordon Street and Arkell Road, and another case at the YMCA-YWCA of Guelph off the Hanlon Expressway.

Both cases were reported in students, public health said. An outbreak in a daycare can be declared if there is a single case of the coronavirus confirmed.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 Guelph child care facilities

On Friday, Guelph reported seven new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the city’s total to 319.

There are now 25 active cases, including one person being treated in hospital. During the pandemic, 283 people have recovered and 11 have died.

Wellington County reported one new case on Friday and eight active cases.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Guelph NewsGuelph coronavirusGuelph COVID-19Guelph schoolsUpper Grand GuelphGuelph school coronavirusGuelph school COVID-19Upper Grand COVID-19Wellington Catholic COVID-19Wellington Catholic Guelph
