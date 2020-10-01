COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 Guelph child care facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at two child care facilities.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health confirmed one case at Kids Come First Daycare near Gordon Street and Arkell Road, and another case at the YMCA-YWCA of Guelph off the Hanlon Expressway.

Both cases were reported in students, public health said. An outbreak in a daycare can be declared if there is a single case of the coronavirus confirmed.

The Guelph Y said public health has determined that the centre is safe and child care can continue to operate.

“We appreicate this news can be disconcerting for our families and want to reiterate our commitment to the health and wellbeing of our centre’s children, families and staff,” said Jaime Jacomen, vice-president of operational excellence.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the daycare is working closely with public health to help further prevent the spread of the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Global News reached out to Kids Come First, which deferred comment to public health.

3:39 Tam warns habits must change to avoid second wave Tam warns habits must change to avoid second wave

The news comes as the Guelph public school board also reported a new case at an elementary school.

A student at June Avenue Public School has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and public health has directed a class to self-isolate.

In a letter home to parents, the school said the building is safe and remains open to staff and students. The custodial staff did a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the entire school on Wednesday night.

Two cases have been confirmed at two Catholic schools in Guelph this week — a student at St. Joseph Catholic School on Guelph Street and a staff member at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Secondary School on Westmount Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Both schools remain open, but one class at St. Joseph has been told to self-isolate.

Read more: Guelph Catholic board reports coronavirus cases at 2 schools

Guelph reported six new cases on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 312.

Among the total cases, 283 people have recovered from COVID-19, 11 people have died and there are 18 active cases in the city.