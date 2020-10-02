Shaping Saskatchewan: Tom Sargeant

Tom Sargeant has enjoyed tremendous success during his time with the Saskatoon Hilltops.

Sargeant became head coach of the team in 1998. Since then, he has lead the Hilltops through some hard-fought battles and an incredible six straight national championship titles.

But looking back on his time as a leader, Sargeant maintains he has learned way more from his failures than he has from his successes.

“It’s always a learning curve, and once you think you’ve got all the answers, well, then you are done. It’s time for you to get out of the way,” Sargeant said.

“So I still have that freshness. I still love to grow and learn. I still love to compete. I still love challenges. I love bringing people together to move it forward and make us all better.”

Learn more about Tom Sargeant and how he is Shaping Saskatchewan in the above video.