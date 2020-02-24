Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Shaping Saskatchewan

Advertisement

Inspirational leaders Shaping Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 2:14 pm
Updated February 24, 2020 3:00 pm
Global News Shaping Saskatchewan series presented by Thrive Wealth Management.
Global News Shaping Saskatchewan series presented by Thrive Wealth Management.

Great leadership can inspire people and help shape the future.

Shaping Saskatchewan talks with exceptional leaders in our community, learning and understanding how decisions they make impact everyone around them, their communities and the province.

Six community leaders share their insights on how strong leadership brings out the best in everyone and inspires us to reach for goals previously thought to be out of reach.

Join us every Friday from Feb. 28 to April 6 on Global News at 5 in Regina and Saskatoon for the Shaping Saskatchewan series presented by Thrive Wealth Management.

An extended version of each interview will air Saturday’s at 6:30 p.m. on Focus Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan LeadershipShaping SaskatchewanExceptional Leadership in SaskatchewanInspirational Leadership in SaskatchewanLeadership in SaskatchewanShaping Saskatchewan LeadershipThrive Wealth Management
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.