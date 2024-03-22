Shaping Saskatchewan: Isabella Kulak

The ribbon skirt is a symbol that represents womanhood and cultural identity for Isabella Kulak.

It also serves as a symbol of strength and resilience, qualities often demonstrated by leaders when presented with trying situations.

Isabella, who lives in Kamsack, Sask., and is a member of Cote First Nation, demonstrated these leadership characteristics after she was shamed by school staff for wearing a ribbon skirt to school on a formal day in December 2020. At the time, Isabella was a Grade 5 student at Kamsack Comprehensive Institute.

“When it happened to me, I felt really sad inside, and not connected to my mom and my family as much as I used to be,” recalled Isabella.

Her mother, Lana Kulak, approached her after she noticed Isabella was off and asked her what had happened. Isabella opened up to her and told her other family members what occurred at school.

Story continues below advertisement

3:44 Shaping Saskatchewan: Erin Lawson

Soon after, a Facebook post was created by great-aunt, Judy Pelly, describing the situation Isabella experienced at school.

The social media post caused a surge in support not only from Saskatchewan but across Canada and the globe.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It makes me feel really happy inside to know that lots of people are representing their culture, and I just don’t want anybody to feel ashamed for who they are,” Isabella said. “Getting all that support just makes me feel like I can do anything.”

The ripple effect from this event helped spark the movement that led to National Ribbon Skirt Day, which was declared last year and is now celebrated annually on Jan. 4.

Now in Grade 8 at Kamsack Comprehensive Institute, Isabella continues to be an advocate for cultural respec and goes to other schools to speak to students about her story.

Story continues below advertisement

3:21 Shaping Saskatchewan: James Bogusz

She says it’s important to encourage others to stay true to who they are and to never be ashamed of their heritage.

“When I go to all the schools that give motivational speeches, I always see all the little tiny people — all the elementary school students — looking up to me, and they always ask me questions about how they can be involved in Indigenous culture. It inspires and motivates me,” she said.

“I hope that they feel like they like they don’t have to be afraid to wear their cultural stuff. And it’s not just Indigenous people. It’s all backgrounds where people should be proud of who they are and where they come from.”

Isabella’s story keeps making a difference to this day.

On March 11, she and her family learned that she is the recipient of the Jim Brady Memorial Medal of Excellence — an award given to “recognize grassroots activists, artists, educators, musicians and individuals who, by their actions and deeds, have worked towards the betterment of First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities.”

Story continues below advertisement

The award is also given to individuals who advocate for marginalized groups and foster a better understanding of Indigenous culture.

View image in full screen On Mar. 11, Isabella and her family learned she is the recipient of the Jim Brady Memorial Medal of Excellence. Courtesy: Lana Kulak

It’s a proud moment for Isabella and her family and an award that will likely be displayed next the accolades she has received over the years.

Being an advocate is important to Isabella not only because of her cultural identity, but for the love she has for her family.

“When I wear my ribbon skirt, it kind of reminds me of my grandma Stella because she taught me everything I know about my culture,” Isabella said.

“Back in the day, not many people were allowed to showcase their culture like now. But my grandma always taught me that it’s important to be who you are, and this is a big part of who I am.”