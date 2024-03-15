SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Economy

Shaping Saskatchewan: Erin Lawson

By Chris Carr Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 7:10 pm
1 min read
Shaping Saskatchewan: Erin Lawson
Lawson leads a team that promotes economic development locally through entrepreneur advancement, but they are probably best known for investment attraction.
The CEO of the Saskatoon Region Economic Development Association, Erin Lawson says her style of leadership focuses on being authentic to who you are.

“So that’s something I strive for and something I hope to be an example for others to do the same,” Lawson said.

She became the organization’s first female chief executive officer in 2023. She finds working with the team at SREDA incredibly rewarding.

Lawson leads a team that promotes economic development locally through entrepreneur advancement, but they are probably best known for investment attraction. As such, SREDA promotes Saskatoon around the world as a place for investment.

“We are very fortunate to have a robust economy, so, we focus on speaking to our leadership in that area.”

“I feel very fortunate to lead a very talented and strong team of economic professionals that are excited for what the future holds, and the possibilities of it,” Lawson said. “And most importantly, they are passionate about the work they do.”

