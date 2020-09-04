Shaping Saskatchewan: Mark Arcand

Send this page to someone via email

Chief Mark Arcand credits his great grandparents for some of the values that drive his commitment to the Saskatoon Tribal Council.

The organization serves roughly 13,000 people on First Nations around Saskatoon, and another 25,000 people in Saskatoon from other First Nations around the province.

Arcand says he was taught that everyone has a gift to give, and one cause he is most passionate about is helping youth.

He sees youth having difficult times, including involvement with gangs, incarceration and being in the child and family services system.

“It really motivates me to change that system about how we can really help our children get out of gangs, get out of child family services and incarceration systems, and put them into a positive situations, which is education, careers, jobs, so they can give their children and great-grandchildren a quality of life,” said Arcand.

He believes every child has a gift, and he wants to help youth achieve their dreams.

