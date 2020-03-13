Menu

Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen

By Daniella Ponticelli Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 7:00 pm
WATCH: Learn how Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen is Shaping Saskatchewan as the CEO of YWCA Regina.

For more than a century, the YWCA Regina has supported women and their families in reaching their full potential.

The organization has served as a beacon of hope and local progress through first-wave feminism to the global #MeToo movement.

Today, it remains a steadfast safe space in the heart of downtown Regina, providing emergency shelter, affordable housing, childcare and self-improvement programs.

Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen took over as CEO of YWCA Regina in early 2015.

Over the last five years, Coomber-Bendtsen has chased a personal goal to amplify female voices, accomplishments and leadership in her community.

Whether providing new mentorship opportunities or speaking on behalf of women unable to speak up themselves, Coomber-Bendtsen is continuously motivated by the people she serves each day.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, the CEO has her sights set on building up the next generation of community leaders in a world she hopes won’t have to be as focused on the gender of its leaders.

Learn more about Coomber-Bendtsen and how she is Shaping Saskatchewan in the above video.

