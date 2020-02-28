Menu

Shaping Saskatchewan

Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Tim Reid

By Daniella Ponticelli Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 6:02 pm
Shaping Saskatchewan: Tim Reid
WATCH: Tim Reid is Shaping Saskatchewan by embarking on a new entertainment vision for Regina.

Tim Reid came to Saskatchewan two years ago with a goal to drastically shift the way people engage with Regina’s Evraz Place.

The 102-acre site boasts plenty of buildings and parking, but Reid is focused on the future and shaping experiences that will draw people for generations to come.

As president and CEO of Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL), the non-profit in charge of Evraz Place, Reid has been involved with big events like Garth Brooks, the CFL Western Final and the outdoor NHL Heritage Classic.

Now, Reid and REAL are embarking on actualizing a 15-year vision for entertainment in the Queen City — with bold moves ahead.

Learn more about Reid and how he is Shaping Saskatchewan in the above video.

