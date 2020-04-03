Shaping Saskatchewan: Greg Yuel

Send this page to someone via email

As the leader of a large family-owned business in Saskatoon, Greg Yuel strives to bring out the best in his team.

It’s one of the many qualities that make him a great leader, but those strong leadership abilities go beyond his day-to-day life at PIC Investment Group.

Outside his busy office schedule, Yuel is also very active in the athletic community.

Most notably, Yuel is credited as being one of the key driving forces behind the revitalization of Saskatoon’s Gordie Howe Bowl Sports Complex.

His efforts to “re-turf the bowl” have helped make the field safer and more user friendly for athletes from across the city and province.

It’s a huge accomplishment that benefits many, but it is not necessarily what Yuel is most proud of.

Asked about his biggest accomplishment, Yuel talks about improving the quality of the relationship he has with his family, first, and then the people who are important to his organization.

Those, Yuel says, are his crowning achievements.

Learn more about how Greg Yuel is Shaping Saskatchewan in the above video.