Shaping Saskatchewan: Lisa Thomaidis

Send this page to someone via email

Lisa Thomaidis has a lot to be proud of when looking back on her long and impressive coaching career.

Thomaidis has been coaching the Saskatchewan Huskies women’s basketball team for the past 22 years. Over that time, her teams have captured seven Canada West titles and two national championships.

Add to that impressive resume a seventh-place finish at the summer Olympics in 2016 as the head coach of Canada’s women’s national basketball team.

Clearly, her teams have learned a lot from her over the years. But, what has she herself learned about leadership along the way?

Read more: Inspirational leaders Shaping Saskatchewan

Story continues below advertisement

She says, as a leader, actions speak louder than words.

“Probably more than anything, whatever values that are important to your team, you better live them,” Thomaidis said.

“As a leader, you are living what you are teaching.”

Learn more about Lisa Thomaidis and how she is Shaping Saskatchewan in the above video.