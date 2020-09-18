Menu

Comments

Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Lisa Thomaidis

By Chris Carr Global News
Shaping Saskatchewan: Lisa Thomaidis
WATCH: Lisa Thomaidis has an impressive coaching career and says that has a leader, actions speak louder than words.

Lisa Thomaidis has a lot to be proud of when looking back on her long and impressive coaching career.

Thomaidis has been coaching the Saskatchewan Huskies women’s basketball team for the past 22 years. Over that time, her teams have captured seven Canada West titles and two national championships.

Add to that impressive resume a seventh-place finish at the summer Olympics in 2016 as the head coach of Canada’s women’s national basketball team.

Clearly, her teams have learned a lot from her over the years. But, what has she herself learned about leadership along the way?

She says, as a leader, actions speak louder than words.

“Probably more than anything, whatever values that are important to your team, you better live them,” Thomaidis said.

“As a leader, you are living what you are teaching.”

Learn more about Lisa Thomaidis and how she is Shaping Saskatchewan in the above video.

