Comments

Health

B.C. health officials to provide live COVID-19 update Thursday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 5:44 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. health officials report 125 new cases of COVID-19, 72 in hospital' B.C. health officials report 125 new cases of COVID-19, 72 in hospital
(Sept. 30) B.C. health officials report 125 new cases of COVID-19, 72 in hospital

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page, and on BC1.

On Wednesday, health officials announced a second outbreak at the Haro Park Centre long-term care home. Thirteen people died in a previous outbreak at the facility this spring.

Read more: B.C. reports 125 new cases of COVID-19, number in hospital edges upward

Prosecutors also confirmed Wednesday that charges had been laid against a man who allegedly made a hoax phone call to the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver in March, just as an outbreak was discovered there.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had reported 9,138 cases of COVID-19 and 234 deaths.

