B.C. health officials to provide live COVID-19 update Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page, and on BC1.

On Wednesday, health officials announced a second outbreak at the Haro Park Centre long-term care home. Thirteen people died in a previous outbreak at the facility this spring.

Prosecutors also confirmed Wednesday that charges had been laid against a man who allegedly made a hoax phone call to the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver in March, just as an outbreak was discovered there.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Wednesday, B.C. had reported 9,138 cases of COVID-19 and 234 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement